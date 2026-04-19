Red Wings Prospects Lead Moncton To Undefeated Start Through Two Rounds Of QMJHL Playoffs

Red Wings prospects spearhead Moncton's perfect playoff charge. Unbeaten through two rounds, their dominant goaltending and emerging talent signal a championship pursuit.
With postseason play underway across nearly every major hockey league, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs are already showcasing a dominant force in the Moncton Wildcats, a club widely viewed as a favorite to capture the league title.
Backstopped by standout performances from prospects in the Detroit Red Wings system, Moncton has surged through the opening two rounds without a loss. The Wildcats swept both the Saint John Sea Dogs and the Val-d'Or Foreurs, extending their perfect postseason run to eight games.
A major driver behind that success has been goaltender Rudy Guimond, a sixth-round pick by Detroit in 2023. Guimond has been flawless in net, posting an 8-0-0 record with a 1.62 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage through the first two rounds. His performance continues a remarkable run that began last season, when he led Moncton to a league championship and the Gilles-Courteau Trophy.
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Guimond carried that momentum into the current campaign, delivering one of the most dominant regular seasons in league history. He finished with a 40-7-3 record, a 2.27 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage, while setting a new league mark for wins previously held by Colten Ellis. His efforts helped Moncton secure the league’s top record and the Jean Rougeau Trophy.
Up front, fellow Red Wings prospect Grayson Robertson-Palmer has provided depth in his first QMJHL season. The 18-year-old from Kanata, Ontario recorded 11 points in 55 regular-season games. While his playoff role has been limited so far, appearing in just one game, the young forward is expected to continue developing and could factor more prominently as the postseason progresses.
With elite goaltending, depth throughout the lineup, and NHL-affiliated talent contributing at key positions, the Wildcats are not only positioned to dominate the QMJHL playoffs but are also emerging as a legitimate contender for the Memorial Cup as Canada’s top junior team.
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