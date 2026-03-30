Red Wings Prospects To Watch Entering Canadian Junior Playoffs

Quartet of Detroit prospects are turning heads in Canadian Junior playoffs with standout performances including Carter Bear, Rudy Guimond.
The hockey season is winding down across the board as the NHL is entering the final weeks of the regular season, and most other junior leagues are in a similar stage, unless they’ve already kicked off their postseasons.
In the NCAA, the tournament for the National Championship is nearly complete, with the Frozen Four set for next Thursday and the championship game following that Saturday.
Up north, in Canada, the major junior leagues are brimming with young talent. Several notable Red Wings prospects are now entering their postseason campaigns, giving Detroit fans a prime opportunity to see how the organization’s top young players perform under the pressure of some of the most intense games of their young careers.
Below, we highlight the best Red Wings prospects competing in Canadian junior hockey and identify which players are most intriguing to watch as they navigate the postseason.
Carter Bear - Everett Silvertips (WHL)
The Red Wings have struck gold with six straight first-round picks, all eventually earning NHL minutes. Some, like Lucas Raymond and Simon Edvinsson, are already on the roster, while others, including Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, are expected to secure regular roles soon. The organization looks to continue the streak with their 2025 first-round pick, Carter Bear.
The 19-year-old Winnipeg native has been sensational in the Western Hockey League this season in Everett with 36 goals and 41 assists for 77 points in 53 games. This point total is lower than his 82 points last season but it's worth noting Bear has explained in the past that this season, he wanted to work on the other aspects of his game outside of scoring to better prepare for the pro style of play like improving his physicality.
When it comes to finding the scoresheet, Bear has done so effortlessly. Through the first round of the WHL playoffs, he has been a standout for the top-seeded Everett Silvertips. After helping his squad compile an impressive 57-8-2-1 record this season, Bear has carried that dominance into the postseason, recording four assists in the first two games of their opening-round series against the Portland Winterhawks.
With Everett holding a commanding 2-0 series lead and given Bear’s stellar play throughout the year, the Silvertips are shaping up as the team to beat in the WHL and a serious contender for the Memorial Cup as one of Canada’s top junior hockey teams.
Rudy Guimond & Grayden Robertson-Palmer - Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
The Moncton Wildcats are firmly in the conversation for Canada’s top junior team, thanks in large part to Red Wings prospects Rudy Guimond and Grayden Robertson-Palmer.
Guimond, the 2023 sixth-round pick has emerged as one of junior hockey’s most dominant goaltenders, building on last season’s playoff heroics when he backstopped Moncton to a league championship and the Gilles-Courteau Trophy.
This season, Guimond continued his dominance, posting a 40-7-3 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, breaking the league record previously held by Colten Ellis, along with a .922 save percentage. His stellar play helped Moncton finish with the league’s best record and claim the Jean Rougeau Trophy, cementing the Wildcats as serious contenders for Canada’s top junior team.
Robertson-Palmer, the Red Wings' 2025 seventh round pick, has also made an impact but up front as one of the team's depth forwards. The 18-year-old Kanata, Ontario native is adjusting to his first season in the QMJHL and has done decent with 11 points through 55 games.
Moncton has started the playoffs strong, winning both of their first-round games against the Saint John Sea Dogs. Game 1 was a dominant 5-1 victory, while Game 2 proved much tighter, requiring overtime for the Wildcats to secure a 3-2 win.
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Honorable Mention: Landon Miller - SOO Greyhounds (OHL)
Landon Miller may not be seeing much playing time, but he remains worth mentioning. The Red Wings’ 2024 fourth-round pick is currently serving as the backup goaltender for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, with top prospect Carter George handling the bulk of the starts.
Now in his third full season with the Greyhounds, Miller has had limited playoff action with mixed results. During the 2023–24 playoffs, he appeared in one game, entering midway through and making eight saves to earn the win. The following season was more difficult, as he dropped both of his playoff starts while allowing ten goals on 49 shots.
Sault Ste. Marie is currently locked in a tough series against the London Knights but has managed to pull off two straight road upsets as the fifth seed against the fourth seed. Miller is unlikely to see action unless George is sidelined, but if given the opportunity, Detroit fans will be hoping the 20-year-old can rebound with a performance closer to his earlier playoff success.
Honorable Mention: Will Murphy - Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)
Another recent 2025 draft pick in junior action is 2025 sixth-round selection Will Murphy, a Quebec junior playing with Cape Breton. The 18-year-old defenseman, in his second full season with the Eagles, suffered a lower-body injury on February 7 and will not return for the remainder of the season.
Before his injury, Murphy was on pace for a career-year, recording eight points and a plus-six rating through 38 games, and his presence would have been a key factor as Cape Breton navigates a challenging first-round series against the Newfoundland Regiment, currently tied 1-1.
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