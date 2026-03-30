Red Wings Prospects To Watch Entering Canadian Junior Playoffs

The 19-year-old Winnipeg native has been sensational in the Western Hockey League this season in Everett with 36 goals and 41 assists for 77 points in 53 games. This point total is lower than his 82 points last season but it's worth noting Bear has explained in the past that this season, he wanted to work on the other aspects of his game outside of scoring to better prepare for the pro style of play like improving his physicality.