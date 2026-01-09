Red Wings Reassign John Leonard To AHL, Raises Questions On Next Move

The Detroit Red Wings have once again reassigned depth forward John Leonard to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, the team announced Friday. The move comes as a surprise given Leonard’s strong start with Detroit and the current state of the Red Wings roster.

Leonard made an immediate impression after being recalled, recording four points in his first six games with the Red Wings. However, his role diminished over the past three games, with his ice time dropping as the coaching staff leaned more heavily on forward lines that have begun to find chemistry. Ultimately, that reduced role led to Leonard being sent back to Grand Rapids, where he will rejoin a Griffins team that has been the hottest team in the AHL.

The decision is somewhat puzzling given Detroit’s stated emphasis on development and ice time for young players. Prospects like Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård can log significant minutes in Grand Rapids, while Marco Kasper has recently returned to a top six role in Detroit. Leonard’s demotion leaves the Red Wings without an extra forward on the NHL roster, raising questions about the organization’s next move.

If the plan is to recall a young prospect, that player would likely slot into limited bottom line role similar to the one Leonard occupied. With many of the current forward lines playing very well together lately, breaking them up would be killing built up momentum. McLellan would likely need to do this however if they don't want to waste a young prospect's development on bottom line NHL minutes. It's less beneficial for the player than letting them play heavy minutes in the AHL.

For now, Elmer Söderblom stands as the last remaining depth forward on the roster and is expected to step into Leonard’s spot on the bottom line. Still, with no extra forwards available in the event of an injury, it appears likely that Detroit has at least one more roster move planned.

