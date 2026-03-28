Red Wings Recall Carter Mazur From Grand Rapids Griffins

Mazur, whom the Red Wings selected in the third round (70th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, missed 48 games this season because of a lower-body injury, finally returning earlier this month.
He's appeared in 14 games so far this season in Grand Rapids, and has tallied 11 goals with four assists.
He made his NHL debut with the Red Wings last season, but lasted exactly two shifts before suffering a dislocated left elbow, sidelining him for the next several months.
Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.