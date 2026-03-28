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Red Wings Recall Carter Mazur From Grand Rapids Griffins

Michael Whitaker
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Michael Whitaker
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Updated at Mar 28, 2026, 20:32
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Prior to their game on Saturday evening, the Detroit Red Wings called up forward Carter Mazur from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

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After picking up a massive 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday evening, the Detroit Red Wings have returned home to face the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena.

However, before the game, they announced a roster move. 

Forward Carter Mazur has been called up from the Grand Rapids Griffins: 

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Mazur, whom the Red Wings selected in the third round (70th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, missed 48 games this season because of a lower-body injury, finally returning earlier this month.

He's appeared in 14 games so far this season in Grand Rapids, and has tallied 11 goals with four assists. 

He made his NHL debut with the Red Wings last season, but lasted exactly two shifts before suffering a dislocated left elbow, sidelining him for the next several months. 

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