Red Wings Recall Forward Sheldon Dries From AHL Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Sheldon Dries from their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, giving the Macomb, Michigan, native an opportunity to skate for his home-state team for the first time in his NHL career.

Dries, 31, has been exceptional for the Griffins this season, recording 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points in 26 games while posting a career-high plus-16 rating. His strong play earned him AHL Player of the Week honors in the third week of December after he notched two goals and four assists for six points, along with a plus-eight rating, in three games.

Dries will take the roster spot of John Leonard, who was recently sent down from Detroit after filling a depth forward role. The Red Wings plan to rotate Dries in and out of the lineup alongside depth forward Elmer Soderblom moving forward.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Dries brings NHL experience, having played 122 games across five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche, totaling 16 goals and 10 assists for 26 points. His most recent NHL season was 2022-23 with Vancouver, when he recorded 17 points in a career-high 63 games.

In addition to his NHL experience, Dries has built a strong nine-year AHL career, compiling 269 points (149 goals, 120 assists), 259 penalty minutes, and a plus-43 rating in 365 games.

Dries’ recall not only provides Detroit with additional depth but also gives fans a local player making his long-awaited NHL debut for the team he grew up watching.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.