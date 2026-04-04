Red Wings Recall Sandin-Pellikka Under Emergency Conditions

Young defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka returns to Detroit's blue line unexpectedly, aiming to reignite his promising NHL career.
Sandin-Pellikka, the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, began the season in Detroit and made his NHL debut early in the year. The 21-year-old appeared in 63 games with the Red Wings, registering six goals and 13 assists for 19 points. However, his campaign was not without challenges, as he posted a minus-21 rating while adjusting to the demands of the NHL level.
His role began to diminish following Detroit’s acquisition of veteran defenseman Justin Faulk. With increased competition on the blue line, Sandin-Pellikka saw his ice time reduced and was eventually overtaken in the lineup by Jacob Bernard-Docker. After being scratched for several games, the organization opted to send the Swedish defenseman to the American Hockey League to regain form and playing rhythm.
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Since joining Grand Rapids, Sandin-Pellikka has made an immediate impact as the Gallivare native recorded three points in his first four games and scored his first AHL goal in his season debut on March 24 against the Milwaukee Admirals. His brief stint has been seen as an opportunity to log meaningful minutes and continue his development.
This is not his first experience with the Griffins as last spring, Sandin-Pellikka appeared in two regular-season games with the club, tallying one assist, and added three appearances during the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Despite the ups and downs of his rookie NHL season, the Red Wings remain optimistic about Sandin-Pellikka’s future. At just 21 years old, he is still viewed as a key piece of the organization’s long-term plans. For now, consistent playing time, whether in Detroit or Grand Rapids, will be central to his continued growth as a professional.
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