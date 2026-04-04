Red Wings Recall Sandin-Pellikka Under Emergency Conditions

Sandin-Pellikka, the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, began the season in Detroit and made his NHL debut early in the year. The 21-year-old appeared in 63 games with the Red Wings, registering six goals and 13 assists for 19 points. However, his campaign was not without challenges, as he posted a minus-21 rating while adjusting to the demands of the NHL level.