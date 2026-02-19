Red Wings Roll Out New Physical Gauntlet Football-Style Drill

The Detroit Red Wings completed their second day of practice in what head coach Todd McLellan said before the Olympic break would resemble a “mini Training Camp.”
While several familiar on-ice drills were part of the brisk session, a new training exercise caught nearly every media member in attendance by surprise.
Players were instructed to power through a waveof bodies along the boards in a drill that could easily have been mistaken for a football practice.
Afterward, Todd McLellan said he had never used that particular exercise with the Red Wings in Detroit.
"I've used that in the past but not here yet; it's a real strenuous drill,” McLellan said. “It takes your heart rate up, and puts you in a situation where there’s some contact and some wrestling, and there's a little bit of team-building. The guys, they don’t want to do it every day, but the first few times they do it, they have a little bit of fun with it.
"We got our heart rates up, our sports science department will be happy that we got some contact in, and I hope the guys had a little bit of fun with it.”
Forward Andrew Copp said that it took him back to his days playing football locally in Ann Arbor as a high school student.
"It brought me back to my freshman football days, tackling drills, everyone going through them," he said. "Yeah, I think it’s just to get a little contact, fight through a little bit, battle-type conditioning as opposed to just pure skating-type conditioning that you saw yesterday, so it was fun."
Copp also said that the drill gave some players a chance to dish out a little long-awaited physicality.
"Some guys were definitely taking some extra shots at some guys who they thought maybe deserved it over the course of the first 58 (games)," Copp said with a smile. "I’m sure some guys took some extra shots with the rookies, maybe some other guys that have been mouthing off throughout the first part of the year."
