Red Wings Select Forward Prospect In Round 2 Of Latest Mock Draft

The Detroit Red Wings, who don't have a first-round selection in the NHL Draft, could go for center depth when they pick No. 47 overall.
The 2026 NHL Draft will be held at the end of June, but the Detroit Red Wings will not be making a selection in the opening round.
In March, they sent their first-round pick in this year's Draft along with defenseman Justin Holl, forward prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov, and a 2026 third-round pick to the St. Louis Blues for defenseman Justin Faulk.
With that first-round pick, the Blues will select 15th overall.
Meanwhile, the Red Wings will have to wait until the second round to select, and as of now, they hold the 47th overall selection.
In the latest Mock Draft via The Athletic, in which Corey Pronman and Scott Wheeler predict the opening two rounds, the Red Wings opted for more center depth.
Wheeler predicts the Red Wings to select center Thomas Vandenburg of the OHL's Ottawa 67's with the 47th overall pick.
"It has been 14 years since the Red Wings have had to wait this long to make a pick, and they take the hardworking Vandenberg, a Providence commit who’s one of the youngest players in the class," Wheeler speculated.
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Vandenberg, who turns 18 in September, appeared in 59 games for the 67's this season, scoring 25 goals and adding 25 assists. He also scored a goal in five games while playing for Canada in the under-18 World Junior Championship.
He's also committed to Providence College, and is ranked the No. 44 overall prospect by TSN's Craig Button.
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