Red Wings Shuffle Defensive Pairings After Simon Edvinsson Announced As Late Scratch

The Detroit Red Wings are hoping for a bounce-back performance on Saturday afternoon, as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena in the wake of their 5-0 setback on Thursday evening against the New York Islanders.

However, the Red Wings are going to be considerably shorthanded on the blue line. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson will not be playing due to an illness.

This will be the first game this season that Edvinsson is unable to play in. In the 21 games he's skated in so far this campaign, he's tallied three goals with three assists, while posting a minus-3 rating.

He's also averaged 21:32 of ice time per game.

In Edvinsson's absence, Jacob Bernard-Docker will be taking his spot on the top pairing alongside Moritz Seider.

Based on the pre-game warmups, Ben Chiarot is paired with Axel Sandin-Pellikka, while Albert Johansson will skate with Travis Hamonic.

