Red Wings Sign Former Second Round Pick To Entry Level Deal

Red Wings secure promising forward Dylan James. He'll join AHL affiliate immediately, aiming to impress and climb Detroit's deep prospect pool.
The Detroit Red Wings have taken another step in building their prospect pipeline, announcing the signing of forward Dylan James to a two-year, entry-level contract set to begin with the 2026–27 NHL season.
In the meantime, James will begin his professional transition immediately, reporting to the Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2025–26 campaign. The Griffins, Detroit’s AHL affiliate, continue to serve as a proving ground for the organization’s next wave of talent.
Selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, James has shown steady progression over four seasons with the University of North Dakota program. His 2025–26 season marked a significant breakthrough.
He posted career highs with 21 goals and ten assists for 31 points in 39 games. His all-around play has not gone unnoticed as James was a finalist for the NCHC Defensive Player of the Year.
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His arrival in Grand Rapids adds to an already impressive collection of young prospects. The Griffins roster features several notable names, including Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Amadeus Lombardi, Nate Danielson, Shai Buium, along with recent additions Eddie Genborg, Jesse Kiiskinen and Anton Johansson.
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