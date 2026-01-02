Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson Snubbed From Team Sweden Olympic Roster

The announcement of Team Sweden’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics came with its share of surprises, but few decisions drew more scrutiny than the omission of Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Rumors had circulated for weeks that the 22 year old blueliner was firmly in the conversation for a spot on the Olympic team. While Edvinsson ultimately did not make the final cut, several insiders believed his inclusion would have made sense given the expected conditions in Milan. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman noted that with the Olympic rink projected to be smaller in size, Sweden could have benefited from Edvinsson’s massive six-foot-six frame and physical presence on the back end.

Edvinsson’s season has been a breakout in more ways than one, highlighted recently by a moment that quickly became one of the year’s most memorable. In a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the young defenseman blocked a series of shots and was eventually forced to leave the ice, needing assistance to get to the locker room. Remarkably, Edvinsson battled through the pain, returned later in the game, and capped the night by scoring a highlight reel overtime goal to secure the win for Detroit.

That sequence perfectly encapsulated what makes Edvinsson such a unique player. His offensive skill set is uncommon for a defenseman of his size, earning him a reputation as something of a unicorn in today’s NHL. Through 39 games this season, he has recorded 15 points and is on pace to surpass the 30-point mark for the second time in his career in just his third NHL season.

The decision to leave Edvinsson off the roster became even more controversial when compared to some of the players selected ahead of him. St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg earned a spot, despite being two inches shorter at six foot four and producing less offensively with 13 points on the season.

Broberg also carries a minus-two rating, while Edvinsson sits at plus-six and has consistently looked stronger defensively. At times this season, Edvinsson has even held his own against elite players such as Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, showcasing his ability to defend at the highest level.

As Sweden looks to reestablish itself in the gold medal conversation, the exclusion of a young, mobile, and physically imposing defenseman will continue to be debated. Leaving Simon Edvinsson at home may prove to be one of the more controversial roster decisions of the 2026 Olympics, and potentially a costly one.

