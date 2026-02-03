Red Wings Still Involved in Artemi Panarin Sweepstakes As Deal is Expected Wednesday

The Detroit Red Wings have emerged as a leading candidate to acquire New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin as the NHL trade deadline approaches, sources say.
The Russian forward, an over point-per-game scorer for much of his career, is reportedly looking to move before the March 6 deadline, potentially with an extension included. Multiple outlets, including TSN’s Chris Johnston, suggest a deal could be completed as early as Wednesday, ahead of the Olympic trade freeze.
Panarin has captured significant attention this season after Rangers management announced they would not be looking to re-sign him. Rumors swirled for weeks about potential landing spots, but Johnston noted that speculation has begun to simmer as New York decides its next move.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman recently listed the top teams in the mix: the Washington Capitals, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and the Detroit Red Wings.
Friedman highlighted that Panarin’s desired contract could range around $50 million, with some teams considering short-term, high-cap deals while others may emulate the structure of Brad Marchand’s six-year, $31.5 million deal with Florida. The Panthers remain in the mix, partly due to Panarin’s close friendship with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.
Detroit stands out among the contenders for several reasons as they possess significant cap flexibility, a deep prospect pool, and draft capital appealing to the Rangers.
Panarin could slot immediately onto Detroit’s top line alongside stars Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, providing a major boost to a team looking to accelerate its rebuild. The Red Wings also have relatively few long-term contract commitments outside of key re-signings like Simon Edvinsson, making a sizable contract for Panarin feasible.
However, the decision is not without risk. Panarin, 34, is enjoying another productive season with 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points in 52 games, but a lengthy extension could be a gamble if his performance declines in the coming years.
For the Red Wings, the question is no longer whether they could acquire Panarin, it’s whether they want to make a bold move now to potentially shorten the timeline toward contention. With a deal potentially coming as early as Wednesday, fans could see the superstar in a winged wheel jersey very soon.
