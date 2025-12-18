Red Wings Stumble At Home vs. Mammoth In 4-1 Loss

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings proved unable to carry any momentum from Tuesday evening's dramatic 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders, dropping a 4-1 decision to the visiting Utah Mammoth just 24 hours later.

A pair of goals by the Mammoth in the second period proved to be the difference against the Red Wings, who lost in regulation for just the second time since November 28.

Despite Emmitt Finnie's power-play goal midway through the third period to cut the lead in half, Utah took advantage of a miscue in Detroit's crease between goaltender Cam Talbot and defenseman Moritz Seider to salt the game away; they added an insurance goal not even a minute later as insurance.

With the setback, the Red Wings dropped to 19-13-3.

Utah found the back of the net early in the second period following a scoreless opening 20 minutes of play, as Clayton Keller took advantage of a juicy rebound from Talbot off a shot from Nick Schmaltz.

Following a pair of unsuccessful power-play opportunities for the Red Wings, Utah doubled its lead when Jack McBain took a pass from Michael Carcone at the side of the net and tucked it past Talbot.

Finnie gave Detroit some life by roofing a blocker-side shot on left-handed goaltender Karel Vejmelka. It was the eighth goal of his rookie campaign.

However, it was as close as the Red Wings would get. Dylan Guenther restored the two-goal lead after Moritz Seider’s errant clearing attempt in the crease deflected off Talbot’s pad. Kevin Stenlund then capped the scoring by burying a beautiful feed from Clayton Keller in the slot through Talbot’s pads.

Talbot, who has now dropped six straight starts, finished with 24 saves on the 28 shots he faced. Vejmelka turned aside 27 of 28 shots.

The Red Wings will now begin preparations for two straight games against the Washington Capitals, starting on Saturday afternoon at Capital One Arena.

