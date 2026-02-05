Red Wings Surge into Olympic Break With Playoff Hopes Alive in Centennial Season

His early struggles, a 4-7-1 record with a 3.59 goals against average and .865 save percentage, have given way to a dominant stretch in which he posted a league best 18 wins, going 18-5-1 with a 2.11 goals against average and a .923 save percentage over his last 24 games. While Gibson has cooled slightly, dropping four of his final five starts before the break, his performance has been a major reason for Detroit’s success.