Red Wings Surge into Olympic Break With Playoff Hopes Alive in Centennial Season

Just over halfway through the season, the Detroit Red Wings have delivered a strong and encouraging start to their historic Centennial campaign. With a 33-19-6 record, Detroit sits third in the Atlantic Division and is tied with the Montreal Canadiens at 72 points apiece, firmly in the thick of the playoff race as the season turns toward its final stretch.
Offensively, the Red Wings have been powered by a balanced attack led by winger Lucas Raymond. The 21-year-old has emerged as Detroit’s top point producer, registering 19 goals and 41 assists for 60 points through 56 games. Close behind is Alex DeBrincat, who continues to be the team’s most dangerous goal scorer. DeBrincat leads Detroit with 30 goals while adding 27 assists for 57 points in 58 games.
One of the most pleasant surprises this season has been the resurgence of center Andrew Copp. The veteran forward is enjoying what projects to be a career year, posting eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points in 58 games. Copp is on pace for 46 points, which would surpass his previous career high of 42 points set during his first season with Detroit in 2022–23.
On the blue line, Moritz Seider has continued to establish himself as the backbone of Detroit’s defense. The German blueliner is also on track for a career-best season, tallying seven goals and 31 assists for 38 points in 58 games. That pace would put him at 54 points, eclipsing the 50-point mark he set during his Calder Trophy winning rookie season.
Seider’s impact goes well beyond the scoresheet, as he carries a plus-13 rating, ranks third on the team with 88 hits, leads the Red Wings with 130 blocked shots, and is tied for third in takeaways with 20 alongside Ben Chiarot.
Between the pipes, Detroit appears to have finally found stability. Offseason acquisition John Gibson has been a revelation after a rocky start in his new surroundings. Overall, Gibson heads into the Olympic break with a 22-12-2 record, a 2.62 goals against average, and a .904 save percentage.
His early struggles, a 4-7-1 record with a 3.59 goals against average and .865 save percentage, have given way to a dominant stretch in which he posted a league best 18 wins, going 18-5-1 with a 2.11 goals against average and a .923 save percentage over his last 24 games. While Gibson has cooled slightly, dropping four of his final five starts before the break, his performance has been a major reason for Detroit’s success.
Still, with several players tracking toward career best seasons and renewed confidence throughout the lineup, the Red Wings have positioned themselves for a meaningful spring. While a Stanley Cup may remain a lofty goal, this Centennial season is shaping up to be a significant step forward and perhaps the clearest sign yet of a promising future in Detroit.
