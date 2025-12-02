Red Wings Top Prospect Sweeps AHL Honors, Named Goaltender of the Week and Month

Grand Rapids Griffins netminder Sebastian Cossa added another milestone to a breakout season this week, earning recognition as the American Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Month for November. The honor arrived just 24 hours after he was selected as the league’s Player of the Week, a pairing that highlights a dominant stretch of play driving Grand Rapids’ blistering start to the year.

The 22-year-old backstop delivered a near-perfect month, highlighted by a three-game run in which he did not surrender a regulation loss while the Griffins pushed their season-opening record to 16-1-0-1. His November numbers were exceptional, including a 1.33 goals-against average, a .945 save percentage, and a commanding shutout performance last Sunday against the Iowa Wild.

A first-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2021, Cossa has been one of the AHL’s premier performers through the early portion of the schedule. He enters December with an 8-1-0 record, two shutouts, and elite statistics that include a 1.56 GAA and a .942 save percentage in nine appearances.

Along the way he reached his 50th career victory with Grand Rapids, becoming only the eighth goaltender in franchise history to reach that milestone. His year has also featured a personal best five-game winning streak, along with a current run of three straight victories.

Now in his fourth AHL season, Cossa has built an impressive résumé that includes a 52-26-14 career record, five shutouts, and lifetime marks of 2.43 GAA and .912 save percentage in 93 contests. He earned his first AHL All-Star nod last season and finished among the league leaders in workload and overall efficiency.

Cossa’s surge comes at a time when Detroit’s NHL tandem has struggled with consistency, which has increased speculation that the organization may soon turn to its young prospect. Cossa already has one NHL appearance on his record, a win in Buffalo last December in which he stopped 12 shots and three more in the shootout.

With confidence rising and the Griffins continuing to dominate, Cossa has become one of the league’s most compelling storylines. His recent accolades strengthen the belief that an NHL promotion may be approaching.

