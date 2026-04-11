Red Wings' Trey Augustine Makes 26 Saves in Promising Pro Debut With Griffins

Highly touted prospect Trey Augustine faced tough competition in his professional debut, showing flashes of brilliance amid a challenging loss.
One of the most highly regarded prospects in the Detroit Red Wings system took an important step forward this weekend, as goaltender Trey Augustine made his professional debut.
Fresh off a standout collegiate career with the Michigan State Spartans, Augustine officially turned pro after signing his entry level contract and joining the Grand Rapids Griffins. His college season came to an end in the regional finals with a loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, who advanced to the National Championship game.
Now in Grand Rapids, Augustine joins an already exciting group of young talent within the organization, and he got his first taste of the pro level Saturday against the Chicago Wolves.
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The Griffins provided early support, as Michael Brandsegg-Nygard continued his strong play by opening the scoring on the power play. The goal extended his recent surge to four goals and three assists for seven points over his last four games.
However, Augustine quickly experienced the jump in competition from college to the professional ranks. Chicago responded late in the first period to even the score, but didn't take away from what was a solid start for the youngster, who made several massive stops including a pair of breakaways stops.
Chicago would eventually breakthrough, finding the back of the net twice in the final frame, including a power play marker, as they began to solve the 21-year-old netminder. The Wolves would later added an empty net goal to secure a 4-1 victory.
Augustine finished the night with 26 saves on 29 shots in his debut. While the result was not ideal, he received limited offensive support, with the Griffins managing just one goal.
The South Lyon, Michigan native is expected to get at least one more opportunity before the regular season wraps up, with Grand Rapids having four games remaining. Despite the outcome, Augustine’s debut marks the beginning of what the Red Wings hope will be a promising professional career.
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