Red Wings Unveil Loaded Promotional Schedule for Season 101 in Hockeytown

Celebrate Season 101 with exclusive 2002 Stanley Cup anniversary bobbleheads, a "Build-Your-Own-Fit" apparel series, and diverse heritage nights honoring Hockeytown’s vibrant community at Little Caesars Arena.
Earlier this month, the Detroit Red Wings announced their promotional schedule for the 2026-27 season, packed with giveaways and theme nights designed to give fans plenty of reasons to head down to Little Caesars Arena for the franchise's 101st season.
Familiar fan favorites are returning, including Halloween, Thanksgiving Eve and New Year's Eve games, Star Wars Night, Heritage Games, College Games and three separate Kids Day contests.
Among the new additions, the headline giveaway will almost certainly be the 2002 Stanley Cup 25th Anniversary Bobblehead Series, featuring Sergei Fedorov, Nicklas Lidstrom and Scotty Bowman. Other new giveaways include Salt and Pepper Shakers around Thanksgiving and a nod to Moritz Seider's German heritage with a Seider-themed beer stein.
College Night ticket packages will let fans represent their alma mater alongside the Red Wings, with participating schools including several notable around the state like Ferris State, Detroit Mercy, Michigan Tech, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Michigan State, Western Michigan and Michigan among others.
Heritage nights make up a huge chunk of this year's giveaway slate, and the Red Wings are covering a lot of ground. Fans can look forward to shirseys honoring Canadian, Hispanic, Chaldean, Polish on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Albanian, Greek, Italian, Swedish, Filipino, French, and Irish Heritage on participating nights.
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Beyond heritage nights, there's also a Star Wars Night shirsey, a Grateful Dead shirsey, Hometown Heroes shirseys honoring police officers and fire/EMS personnel, a Military Appreciation Night shirsey, and a Faith Day shirt presented by The Walk.
The Red Wings are also leaning into a full "Build-Your-Own-Fit" series this season, letting fans piece together a look one giveaway at a time. That includes a Build-Your-Own-Fit crewneck, sweatpants, socks, a vest, and a hat, giving dedicated fans the chance to collect an entire wardrobe over the course of the season if they hit enough games.
Rounding out the schedule is a wide mix of specialty items, including a Sisterhood hat, a Love Your Melon beanie, a Winged Wheel Podcast beanie along with a separate Winged Wheel Podcast item later in the year, the classic Zamboni gravy boat making its return, a Margaritaville tote bag, and Pride Night and Weekend tumblers.
Fans supporting community causes will also see two separate Educator Appreciation lunch box nights and two Healthcare Appreciation tote bag nights throughout the year, along with a Red Wings ugly sweater giveaway around the holidays.
It's shaping up to be a packed slate of theme nights and giveaways at LCA this season, one that should give Red Wings fans plenty of reasons to come out to the rink no matter the night.
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