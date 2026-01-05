Report: Detroit Among Contenders For Next World Juniors in U.S.

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship draws to a close on Monday after what many are calling one of the most memorable and unique tournaments in the event’s history. From dramatic upsets to historic implications, this year’s World Juniors will be remembered long after the final horn sounds.

For the first time in 13 years, none of Canada, the United States, or Finland will capture gold. Instead, Czechia and Sweden will meet with history on the line. Czechia is aiming for its first World Junior gold medal since 2001, while Sweden looks to end a 14-year gold drought. The absence of the traditional powerhouses from the final has only added to the intrigue and excitement surrounding the tournament.

The World Juniors continue to be one of hockey’s most fan-driven events, with supporters traveling from across the globe to attend. Its rotating host format allows different hockey markets to experience the atmosphere firsthand, especially when the tournament is held in regions where fans can easily make the trip. Outside of occasional back-to-back stints in Canada, the event regularly moves between countries, helping grow the game internationally.

Future host sites are already locked in. Edmonton, Alberta will host the tournament in 2027, followed by Turku, Finland in 2028 and Quebec City in 2029. The next American-hosted World Juniors is expected to take place in 2031. According to The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler, USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher did not provide specific details on potential host cities but suggested that several of the NHL’s newer markets could be interested. Among the frontrunners, Tampa Bay and Detroit were mentioned as primary candidates.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Detroit, and Michigan as a whole, continues to strengthen its reputation as a hockey hotbed. The Detroit Red Wings are trending upward in the NHL, the Grand Rapids Griffins are on pace for one of the most dominant seasons in AHL history, and several Michigan universities are ranked among the top programs in college hockey. Despite this, Michigan has never hosted the World Junior Championship.

Hosting the tournament would be a natural next step for the state and could further build on its recent momentum within the hockey world. Games played at Little Caesars Arena would offer a premier stage for Team USA, while nearby college venues such as Yost Ice Arena and Munn Ice Arena could provide electric atmospheres for preliminary round matchups. A Michigan-hosted World Juniors would not only showcase the state’s deep hockey roots but also help solidify its place among the top hockey regions in the country.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.