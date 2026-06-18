Report: Patrick Kane's Future With Red Wings Isn't As Sure As It Once Appeared
While the Detroit Red Wings would like Patrick Kane back for another season, recent reports indicate that he could be on the fence with his decision.
Despite missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, future Hall of Fame forward Patrick Kane sounded as though he was interested in returning for what would be a third full season with the club.
But based on the latest reports from NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, there is now some doubt on whether or not Kane will continue his career in Detroit.
According to LeBrun, Kane is "mulling things over" on whether to sign another extension with the Red Wings, or potentially seek other opportunities.
“Pending UFA Patrick Kane definitely wants to play another season, his agent Pat Brisson said on Wednesday. That’s all Brisson would share,” LeBrun wrote. “Kane, 37, put up 57 points in 67 games this past season, a solid 0.85 points per game average. My understanding is that the Red Wings do want Kane back and have made that clear. What remains undetermined is whether Kane wants to return. He certainly might, but he’s mulling things over at the moment about whether to stay put or head to market.”
In recent weeks, the Red Wings organization was rocked by the news that captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade, which could certainly play a factor in whether or not Kane wants to extend his time in the Motor City.
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Kane, who signed with the Red Wings as an unrestricted free-agent in December 2023 and subsequently signed consecutive one-year extensions, expressed an interest in returning to Detroit not long after their season came to a close.
“I think there is mutual interest for me to come back and continue my career here. It’s been a great spot for me, my family, and my son, and I’ve definitely enjoyed my time here," Kane said in April during Detroit's season-ending media availability. "But there’s no rush. I’ll talk things over with my agent and my family, and we’ll see how everything plays out.
“I’d love to be part of the solution that gets this team over the hump. We have a good team here, and we can win. I think this team is better than some teams that are in the playoffs.”
Kane, who has been good friends with teammate Alex DeBrincat dating back to their days with the Chicago Blackhawks, confirmed his interest in continuing to play alongside him in April.
It's also worth noting that Larkin expressed his desire to remain with the Red Wings and be part of the solution to not only return the club to the postseason but vault them back into Stanley Cup contention.
However, changed his tune. Whether or not Kane chooses to do so remains to be seen.
Kane appeared in 67 games during the 2025-26 campaign and was fifth overall in team scoring, tallying 16 goals and 41 assists for 57 points.
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