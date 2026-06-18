Report: Patrick Kane's Future With Red Wings Isn't As Sure As It Once Appeared

“Pending UFA Patrick Kane definitely wants to play another season, his agent Pat Brisson said on Wednesday. That’s all Brisson would share,” LeBrun wrote. “Kane, 37, put up 57 points in 67 games this past season, a solid 0.85 points per game average. My understanding is that the Red Wings do want Kane back and have made that clear. What remains undetermined is whether Kane wants to return. He certainly might, but he’s mulling things over at the moment about whether to stay put or head to market.”