Report: Red Wings Out Of Rasmus Andersson Sweepstakes

The Detroit Red Wings appear to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the trade market for Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson.
Responding to fan chatter suggesting Detroit was still involved, Dreger stated plainly, “I don’t believe Detroit is in at this point.” He later clarified that the teams still actively pursuing Andersson are the Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins, along with two additional clubs that have not been publicly named.
While Dreger did not confirm the identities of the remaining teams, league belief suggests one of them is the Dallas Stars. Dreger added that the second unnamed suitor comes from the Eastern Conference but is not Detroit. That has fueled speculation that if not Detroit, the Toronto Maple Leafs could also be involved.
For the Red Wings, the decision to bow out appears to come down to cost and risk. Andersson is on an expiring contract, and there is no guarantee he would sign an extension with any acquiring team.
That uncertainty is reportedly a dealbreaker for Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman, who has shown a clear pattern of discipline in similar situations. Yzerman previously held firm when the Red Wings did not pursue a trade for star defenseman Quinn Hughes when he was briefly available, largely due to the same concern of no assurance of a long term commitment.
Detroit had been heavily involved in discussions for Andersson for some time, with multiple insiders confirming the team’s strong interest. On paper, the Red Wings were well positioned to make a compelling offer as they boast significant salary cap flexibility, a deep prospect pool, and ample draft capital, arguably more resources than several of the other contenders in the race. Ultimately, however, the inability to secure extension talks appears to have pushed Detroit out of the sweepstakes.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Andersson, 27, remains one of the more attractive defensemen potentially available. He has recorded 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points in 47 games this season, along with a plus one rating, despite playing for a middle to bottom tier Flames team. A former 46 point blueliner, Andersson has consistently provided 30 to 40 points per season while offering solid physicality, reliable defensive awareness, and heavy minutes.
Whichever team lands Andersson will be adding a proven, impact defenseman capable of bolstering a contending blue line. As for the Red Wings, Dreger’s recent comments suggest that addition will not come in the Motor City.
Time will tell where Andersson ultimately lands and whether an extension follows, but for now Detroit appears to have stepped aside, choosing long term certainty over short term gain. For Red Wings fans, there is one lingering hope that wherever Andersson ends up, it is not in the Atlantic Division.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.