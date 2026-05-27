Reports Suggest Patrick Kane May Be Only Free Agent Returning For Red Wings

Steve Yzerman prepares to overhaul Detroit’s aging roster, prioritizing a youth movement while positioning the veteran superstar as the lone returning piece of the team's veteran core.
The offseason is shaping up to be a defining moment for the Detroit Red Wings and general manager Steve Yzerman as the franchise searches for answers after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 10th consecutive season.
Detroit enters the summer facing major decisions on several veteran unrestricted free agents, including Patrick Kane, David Perron, James van Riemsdyk, Travis Hamonic and Cam Talbot.
According to reports from Detroit Hockey Now and veteran hockey columnist Kevin Allen of HockeyBuzz, Kane is expected to be the lone player from that group brought back for next season.
The move would signal a clear shift toward a younger, faster roster construction in Detroit. Outside of Hamonic, who is 35, every player in the veteran free-agent group is at least 37 years old. While the leadership and experience helped stabilize the team during stretches of the season, the Red Wings appear ready to create opportunities for the organization’s next wave of talent.
Prospects like Carter Mazur, Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard are all expected to compete for full-time NHL roles next season as Detroit looks to inject more youth and energy into the lineup.
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Still, bringing back Kane remains a priority after the future Hall of Famer delivered another productive campaign. The 36-year-old recorded 57 points in 67 games while playing on a one-year, $3 million contract. Given his chemistry with Detroit’s core and continued offensive production, another extension at a similar cap hit could make sense for both sides.
The Red Wings are also expected to be active in free agency, particularly in a market that may lack superstar names but offers considerable depth. Detroit’s available cap space could allow Yzerman to target versatile, middle-six forwards and hard-nosed role players capable of strengthening the overall lineup.
Potential offensive additions could include Eeli Tolvanen, Anthony Mantha or Oliver Bjorkstrand, while defensively responsible forwards such as Scott Laughton and Jason Dickinson may appeal to Detroit’s desire for improved two-way play.
The organization could also prioritize adding toughness and physicality with players like Michael McCarron, Michael Bunting or Mason Marchment.
For Yzerman, the challenge this offseason will be balancing veteran leadership with the urgency to finally transition toward a younger roster capable of sustainable success. After a decade outside the playoff picture, the Red Wings appear ready to embrace meaningful change with Kane potentially standing as the lone exception among Detroit’s aging core.
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