'Saved Our Bacon': John Gibson Earns Adulation After First Red Wings Shutout

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings moved into the top spot in the Atlantic Division on Monday evening thanks to their 4-0 shutout victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, the third of their season high six-game road swing.

Goaltender John Gibson stopped all 39 shots that the Canucks fired his way, not only picking up his first shutout in a Red Wings uniform but also earning his first shutout in nearly three calendar years. His last shutout took place in January 2023 against the Dallas Stars while he was still with the Anaheim Ducks.

However, Gibson wasn't interested in any kind of personal accolades afterward, instead choosing to keep the focus on the team as a whole.

“Anytime you can get a shutout, it’s nice, it’s not just a solo effort," he said. "The guys did a good job in front of me. Forwards blocking shots, D clearing out the rebounds and bodies in front of the net, so it was a team effort. We got some big goals there in the second to kind of keep the momentum on our side, and then just shut it down there in the third.”

Head coach Todd McLellan aptly described Gibson's performance:

“It took us a while to get our legs and get going, then he saved our bacon in the first," McLellan said of Gibson. "I thought in the second, we started to settle down a little bit and then made a few mistakes in the third. He was there for us, then the offense got him enough and we found a way to leave with points.”

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

The

The Red Wings now have points in all three of their road trip games to begin their six-game trek, including two straight victories.

But as the veteran that he is, Gibson is keeping his eye on the bigger picture.

“We’re kind of getting into a rhythm here,” Gibson said. “Obviously, we’re only halfway through and have three big ones left, but just kind of build off this one and take it into the back-to-back coming up.”

The Red Wings still have matchups against the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks before they return home on Dec. 16 against the New York Islanders.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.