Schedule Announced For Grand Rapids Griffins Playoff Clash Vs. Manitoba

The Grand Rapids Griffins, who established new AHL highs this season, have released the schedule for their upcoming postseason clash against the Manitoba Moose.
It was a record-setting year for the Grand Rapids Griffins, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.
They became the first AHL club in over three decades to claim their berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs in February thanks to their incredible start to the campaign, and will now begin their quest for the ultimate prize against the Manitoba Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.
The schedule for the upcoming series, which begins on Saturday from Winnipeg, has been released.
Game 1 Sat., May 2 GRIFFINS at Manitoba Moose 3 p.m.
Game 2 Sun., May 3 GRIFFINS at Manitoba Moose 3 p.m.
Game 3 Wed., May 6 Manitoba Moose at GRIFFINS 7 p.m.
*Game 4 Fri., May 8 Manitoba Moose at GRIFFINS 7 p.m.
*Game 5 Sat., May 9 Manitoba Moose at GRIFFINS 7 p.m.
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This season, not only did the Griffins amass an impressive 51-16-4-1 record, but they also won the Central Division title while also setting a new record for best start by an AHL club through 50+ games.
Multiple Red Wings draft selections played key roles for the Griffins this season, including Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Nate Danielson, Sebastian Cossa, and Amadeus Lombardi.
Meanwhile, newcomer John Leonard, who was signed last offseason, led the club in total scoring with 33 goals and 21 assists.
Another first-year Griffin was Czech goaltender Michal Postava, who went 17-6-4 while posting an impressive .937 save percentage.
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