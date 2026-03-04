Logo
Sebastian Cossa Called Up To Red Wings Under Emergency Conditions cover image

Sebastian Cossa Called Up To Red Wings Under Emergency Conditions

Michael Whitaker
2h
The Detroit Red Wings have announced that goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been called up under emergency conditions.

Fans of the Detroit Red Wings could soon be getting a look at highly-touted prospect goaltender Sebastian Cossa at the NHL level for the second time in his professional career.

On Wednesday morning, the Red Wings announced that Cossa had been called up to the club under "emergency conditions" from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Additionally, defenseman Erik Gustafsson, who cleared waivers, has been assigned to the Griffins.

Goaltender John Gibson left Monday afternoon's victory over the Nashville Predators after the opening 20 minutes of play and was replaced by backup Cam Talbot.

While head coach Todd McLellan indicated that Gibson suffered a "stinger" on the arm, it appeared as though he wasn't seriously hurt. 

However, because Cossa has been called up, the injury to Gibson could be more severe than initially thought.

Cossa, who has been one of the driving elements of the incredibly successful year for the Griffins, has gone 24-4-3 with an impressive 1.99 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and has also posted five shutouts. 

