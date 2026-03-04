Sebastian Cossa Called Up To Red Wings Under Emergency Conditions

Goaltender John Gibson left Monday afternoon's victory over the Nashville Predators after the opening 20 minutes of play and was replaced by backup Cam Talbot.
While head coach Todd McLellan indicated that Gibson suffered a "stinger" on the arm, it appeared as though he wasn't seriously hurt.
However, because Cossa has been called up, the injury to Gibson could be more severe than initially thought.
Cossa, who has been one of the driving elements of the incredibly successful year for the Griffins, has gone 24-4-3 with an impressive 1.99 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and has also posted five shutouts.
