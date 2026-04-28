Sebastian Cossa Climbs Griffins’ All-Time Wins List As Grand Rapids Eyes Playoff Push

Cossa etching his name in Griffins history, now eyes playoff glory. His stellar season fuels Grand Rapids' postseason charge.
Detroit Red Wings goaltending prospect Sebastian Cossa continues to climb the franchise record books with the Grand Rapids Griffins, cementing his place among the most successful netminders in team history during only his third full AHL season.
Cossa has moved into the top five on the Griffins’ all-time wins list with 70 career victories, joining a group of well-known goaltenders in the organization’s history. He now trails several notable former Grand Rapids goalies, including Jimmy Howard, who sits third all-time with 94 wins and remains a familiar name to Red Wings fans.
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Above Howard on the list is Jared Coreau in fourth place with 85 wins, while the top two spots belong to Joey MacDonald with 109 victories and Tom McCollum, who leads all Griffins goaltenders with 123 wins.
Cossa’s steady rise has mirrored his strong development since being selected 15th overall by Detroit in the 2021 NHL Draft. This season, the 22-year-old has delivered his most consistent campaign to date, posting a 26-8-4 record along with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage over 39 games.
Grand Rapids now turns its attention to the postseason, where the Griffins will open their first-round series against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday at 2 p.m. Cossa is expected to get the start in Game 1 and will look to add to his playoff résumé, which already includes five career postseason wins.
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