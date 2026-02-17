Seider, Germany Advance To Quarterfinals With Dominant 5-1 Win Over France

The knockout stage of the men’s ice hockey tournament is underway, and Moritz Seider and Germany are moving on.
Backed by a dominant 5–1 victory over France, Germany punched its ticket to the quarterfinals in convincing fashion, fueled by a fast start and steady play from its top defenseman.
Germany wasted little time taking control. NHL stars Leon Draisaitl and JJ Peterka struck early as the Germans exploded for three first-period goals, putting the game out of reach before France could settle in.
Seider, the cornerstone blueliner for the Detroit Red Wings, continued his strong two-way tournament with an assist on Germany’s fourth goal, finished by Joshua Samanski. The helper gives Seider two assists through four games, along with a plus-two rating.
While the offense has been a welcome bonus, Seider’s primary impact has come in his usual role as a shutdown defender. He logged 23:15 of ice time Tuesday, a relatively modest total compared to his tournament average, which has climbed into the 26 to 27 minute range per game as he anchors Germany’s blue line in all situations.
Germany’s path to the quarterfinal has been anything but smooth. The club has looked dominant in wins over Denmark and France, but also suffered a surprising loss to Latvia and a decisive defeat against the United States, showing both its high ceiling and its vulnerability.
That inconsistency sets the stage for a compelling quarterfinal against Slovakia.
Slovakia opened the tournament with a statement 4–1 win over Finland, but has struggled to maintain that level. A narrow victory over Italy and a 5–3 loss to Sweden followed, leaving questions about whether that early surge can be rediscovered.
Both teams have shown flashes of elite play along with moments of inconsistency, making Wednesday’s matchup a pivotal test. For Germany, another heavy-minute, all-situations performance from Seider, combined with production from its NHL talent, could be the difference in what would be considered a notable quarterfinal breakthrough.
Germany and Slovakia face off Wednesday morning at 6:10 a.m. EST with a semifinal berth on the line.
