Shawn Horcoff Celebrates 48th Birthday Days After GM Hiring

Horcoff played his final NHL season in 2015-16 before retiring and pivoting into management, joining the Red Wings front office in 2016-17 as director of player development. He later added the title of assistant director of player personnel, holding both roles until midway through the 2021-22 season, when Detroit promoted him to assistant general manager while simultaneously naming him general manager of the club's AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.