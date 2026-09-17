Shawn Horcoff Celebrates 48th Birthday Days After GM Hiring

The former Michigan State standout trades his skates for a headset, stepping into the interim GM role to steer Detroit’s roster decisions during a pivotal front-office transition.
Thursday marks Shawn Horcoff's 48th birthday, a milestone that finds the former NHL center in an unfamiliar spot for a player who spent his entire 1,008-game career facing off against the Detroit Red Wings rather than wearing the winged wheel and is now running their hockey operations department as interim general manager.
Although Horcoff never suited up for Detroit, his ties to the state trace back to his college days. A native of Trail, British Columbia, he played his NCAA hockey at Michigan State, where he developed into one of the program's steadier leaders, serving as assistant captain before being named team captain the year before he turned pro.
The Edmonton Oilers had already taken a chance on him, selecting Horcoff in the fourth round of the 1998 NHL Draft, and after his time as a Spartan wrapped up, he made the jump to the NHL with Edmonton.
Over parts of 15 NHL seasons with the Oilers, Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, Horcoff appeared in 1,008 games, piling up 186 goals and 325 assists for 511 points. His signature season came in 2005-06, the first year back after the lockout, when he broke out with 73 points in 79 regular-season games for Edmonton.
He carried that form into the playoffs, adding 19 points in 24 postseason games as the Oilers made an improbable run all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, a series they would ultimately lose to the Carolina Hurricanes.
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Horcoff played his final NHL season in 2015-16 before retiring and pivoting into management, joining the Red Wings front office in 2016-17 as director of player development. He later added the title of assistant director of player personnel, holding both roles until midway through the 2021-22 season, when Detroit promoted him to assistant general manager while simultaneously naming him general manager of the club's AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.
This past offseason brought the biggest turn yet in Horcoff's post-playing career as the Red Wings parted ways with longtime general manager Steve Yzerman, who transitioned into an advisory role with the organization.
With training camp about to open, this past Tuesday Detroit officially handed Horcoff the interim GM title, tasking him with day-to-day roster decisions, salary cap management and hockey operations while the club continues a broader search for a permanent head of hockey operations, a search in which Horcoff himself remains a candidate.
It's a fitting turn for a player who never called Hockeytown home during his playing days but, in retirement, has built one there, and who now, on his 48th birthday, gets the chance to make his case for keeping the job for good.
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