Shawn Horcoff Named Red Wings interim General Manager

As Steve Yzerman shifts to an advisory role, the former captain takes the reins of daily hockey operations and roster management while Detroit hunts for a permanent successor.
On Tuesday morning, the Detroit Red Wings put a temporary hold on their search for a new general manager, assigning Red Wings assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff as interim general manager while also naming him general manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins, the club's AHL affiliate.
The move comes as Detroit continues its search for a permanent replacement for Steve Yzerman, who had served as the club's general manager since 2019. Along with the Horcoff announcement, the team formally confirmed Yzerman's transition to the role of Senior Advisor to the Governor and CEO. In the statement, the Red Wings described Yzerman as a voice that can be an "invaluable resource to leaders throughout the organization" in his new capacity.
Ilitch explained in the statement that Horcoff remains under consideration for the permanent role and could have a chance to prove himself, pointing specifically to the opportunity to broker a new contract with restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson.
"Identifying and hiring the right leader is essential to our franchise's future, and we remain committed to being deliberate and thorough in this process. We're grateful for our players, staff, and fans for their support as we work toward this pivotal hire," Ilitch said.
The team also praised Horcoff directly in its statement, crediting his work in allowing the front office to conduct a thorough search rather than rush the process. "Horcoff has been instrumental to our organization, allowing us to maintain our high standards while conducting a thorough search rather than working against a deadline," the statement read.
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"His deep knowledge of our players, contracts, and organization positioned him to lead us during this period. Moving forward, he will oversee our hockey operations with full authority and our complete confidence."
That sentiment has been echoed elsewhere around the league. Former NHLer and Spittin' Chiclets podcast host Ryan Whitney, a former teammate of Horcoff's, has said on multiple occasions on his popular podcast that he believes Horcoff's devotion to the game and deep knowledge of the league would make him well suited for a full time GM role.
Horcoff steps into the interim role as the Red Wings work with an outside search firm to identify Yzerman's long term successor. The organization has reportedly prioritized finding a candidate with a strong background in analytics as it looks to reshape its front office.
In the meantime, Horcoff will oversee the club's daily hockey operations, giving Detroit stability at the top of its front office while the broader search continues. With Horcoff now running the day to day operation and Yzerman shifting into an advisory capacity, the Red Wings' front office transition marks one of the more significant organizational shakeups the team has undergone in recent memory, as Detroit looks to identify the next voice to lead its hockey operations department into the future.
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