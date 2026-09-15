Shawn Horcoff Named Red Wings interim General Manager

The move comes as Detroit continues its search for a permanent replacement for Steve Yzerman, who had served as the club's general manager since 2019. Along with the Horcoff announcement, the team formally confirmed Yzerman's transition to the role of Senior Advisor to the Governor and CEO. In the statement, the Red Wings described Yzerman as a voice that can be an "invaluable resource to leaders throughout the organization" in his new capacity.