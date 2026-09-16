Shawn Horcoff Takes Over Red Wings With Focus On Short Term Future

“Obviously, when the announcement was made that there was going to be a leadership change, it took a little bit of time to kind of settle in," he said. "But shortly after that, it was clear to the people that were still here- myself, Coach McLellan, people in this locker room now- that it was time to get to work. And we were going to do what we could to prepare for the season and make the adjustments that we felt were necessary to make, and make sure we were ready for the upcoming season."