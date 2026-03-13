Shorthanded Red Wings Fall 4-1 To Lightning In Tampa Bay

While the shorthanded Detroit Red Wings didn't play a poor road game by any means, they didn't get the bounces needed to take down a team like the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Tampa dealt the Red Wings, who were shorthanded without Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp, and David Perron, a 4-1 setback. It was their third regulation loss in their last four games.
However, they remain in the first Wild Card playoff position in the Eastern Conference thanks to the 4-2 loss by the Boston Bruins (WC2) to the San Jose Sharks.
Following a scoreless opening 20 minutes of play, the Lightning struck first early in the second period thanks to Jake Guentzel, who was a teammate of Larkin's for Team USA's successful gold medal run last month.
Tampa then scored again early in the third period, as a shot from Brayden Point deflected off Ben Chiarot and then off the skate of Gage Goncalves, giving them a 2-0 lead.
Detroit was able to break the shutout attempt of Andrei Vasilevskiy after J.T. Compher, who was elevated to the top center position, got his stick on a shot from Alex DeBrincat.
Minutes later, Patrick Kane had a glorious opportunity at the side of the net after taking a feed from Compher, but his shot missed wide right by a foot and hit the outside netting of the goal.
Point then managed to beat Gibson on a screen shot in the waning minutes of regulation, restoring Tampa's two-goal lead. Guentzel then added his second goal of the evening with Gibson on the bench for an extra attacker.
Gibson finished with 24 saves, the same number of saves Vasilevskiy finished with.
To compensate for the absences of Larkin and Copp, the Red Wings called up forwards from the Grand Rapids Griffins, including Sheldon Dries, who played for the first time since 2023 while he was with the Colorado Avalanche.
He played 10:16 of total ice time and had two shots.
The Red Wings will conclude their road trip on Saturday evening with a stop in Dallas to face the Stars.
