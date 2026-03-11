Shorthanded Red Wings Lose Andrew Copp Vs. Panthers

Already playing without top center and team captain Dylan Larkin, the Detroit Red Wings appear to have suffered another injury to a key top-six forward.
Andrew Copp got tied up with Florida Panthers forward Tomas Nosek during a defensive zone face-off and fell to the ice awkwardly, with Nosek landing on his left leg.
Copp's pain was immediate, and he was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was assisted off the ice. The Red Wings have since confirmed that Copp, who was centering the club's top line in Larkin's absence, will not return to the game.
Copp, who assisted on the first goal in a Red Wings uniform by Justin Faulk just minutes prior to his injury, had played in 10:01 of ice time with one shot on goal.
He's scored eight goals to go with 28 assists in 64 games played so far this season, which is his fourth in Detroit since signing as an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
This could present a considerable challenge for the Red Wings, especially since Nate Danielson is currently unavailable to be called up from the Grand Rapids Griffins with an injury of his own.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.