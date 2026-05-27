Should Red Wings Bring Back David Perron?

Following a disappointing trade deadline gamble, Detroit faces a crossroads: retain the veteran’s gritty leadership on a budget or clear roster space for rising offensive prospects.
When the Detroit Red Wings set out to make meaningful additions ahead of the trade deadline, speculation swirled that a significant move was imminent. What followed was the acquisition of David Perron, an aging veteran who arrived injured and was unable to provide the spark the organization had hoped for.
In his first stint with Detroit, Perron had been a reliable 45 to 60-plus point producer, maintaining that level of production from 2017 through the 2023-24 season before injuries began to chip away at his effectiveness.
The 2024-25 campaign brought more of the same, with the 37-year-old limited to just 16 points in 43 games with Ottawa before being dealt to Detroit. Across 65 total games this season between the two clubs, Perron managed just 28 points, a far cry from the player he once was.
Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman was banking on unlocking the playoff version of Perron, a player who had delivered several standout postseason runs throughout his career and who carries the gritty, aggressive edge teams covet come April.
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Perron finished his time in Detroit with just three goals and no assists in 16 games, never quite finding his footing after having so little time to acclimate to his new surroundings. His struggles coincided with a broader late-season decline for the Red Wings, and a healthier, more productive Perron may well have helped soften that fall in the standings.
Now an unrestricted free agent, Perron's future in Detroit looks uncertain at best. The Red Wings surrendered a fourth-round pick to acquire him with playoff aspirations in mind, aspirations that went unrealized. With that gamble not paying off, the organization appears set to move on and open that roster spot to one of several young forwards pushing for a full-time NHL opportunity.
Carter Mazur, Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard all figure to be in the conversation for that role, as does Dominik Shine, who at 33 turned in one of the feel-good stories of the Red Wings' season with a career-best near point-per-game campaign in the AHL.
That said, the conversation around Perron is not entirely closed as some within hockey circles continue to point out that Detroit's young core could benefit from the presence of a seasoned veteran. A league-minimum deal could make a reunion financially palatable as it would be a low-risk way to retain some veteran leadership while the prospects continue to develop.
Nearly all signs point to Perron moving on, but Yzerman has never been one to tip his hand early. Clarity on the situation should come in the weeks ahead as the offseason gets underway in earnest.
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