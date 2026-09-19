"I'm Not Worried": Simon Edvinsson On Dylan Larkin's Trade Request And His Own Contract

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson is at Training Camp, albeit still as an unsigned RFA, and shared his thoughts on Dylan Larkin's trade request along with his own contract status.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson remains without a contract, but that hasn't stopped him from being with the rest of his teammates during Training Camp.
Despite not taking part in scrimmages, Edvinsson has been on the ice for practices because, as he put it, there wasn't any point in just sitting at home.
"I don't see the reason for me to sit at home, to be honest," Edvinsson said following an on-ice session on Friday. "I think I would be stressed if I were back in Sweden now and I saw everybody else practicing. We are going into a new season where it's important that everybody is linked together."
"I don't know the expression, but everybody needs to be on the same page, and that was my reasoning to come over here," he continued.
One of Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff’s first orders of business is getting Edvinsson signed to a new contract before the regular season begins Oct. 2, and he said the two sides are working toward a deal.
Meanwhile, Edvinsson said he doesn’t believe Dylan Larkin’s trade request will be a distraction for the team. Larkin remains with the Red Wings but is currently inactive after suffering an off-ice injury.
In fact, Edvinsson believes the situation could ultimately bring the group closer together.
"I don't think it's going to be a distraction," Edvinsson said. "Everybody's here to play hockey and do their own business; everyone has themselves to worry about. I know one thing is that when we play our first game, and hopefully Dylan's ready to go by then, I know he'll work as hard as everyone else on the ice.
And I think it's going to make the team closer, somehow, because we're going to see how hard Dylan will work, and he'll see how hard we work for him, and it'll bring the team together. I'm not worried."
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It was just over a month after Larkin's trade request became public knowledge in early June that Steve Yzerman, who selected Edvinsson in the first round (sixth overall pick) of the 2021 NHL Draft, vacated his role as general manager.
Upon learning of Detroit’s stunning leadership transition, Edvinsson quickly contacted his agent to determine what his next steps should be.
"I asked and he said (we need to) we lay low for a little bit, that hopefully someone comes in soon," he explained. "It took a while, but now it's finally someone here, and we've been having a good conversation."
He also downplayed any feelings of stress that a contract might not get worked out in the next two weeks.
"I would be more stressed if I was back in Sweden and you see everyone else practicing," he said. "But I feel good. I'm in good shape, probably the best shape in my life, and I'm here practicing with the team."
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