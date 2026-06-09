Second Round Slide Could Spawn Red Wings To Target Swedish Dangler With Forsberg Type Profile

Detroit eyes high-octane playmaker Marcus Nordmark, whose elite hockey IQ and offensive instincts could provide first-round value if he falls to the 47th overall pick in Buffalo.
On Saturday, the NHL Scouting Combine brought 90 draft-eligible prospects to Buffalo to put their athletic abilities on display across a series of physical and skills-based exercises.
While the Detroit Red Wings enter this draft without a first-round selection, their lack of early draft capital did nothing to slow their evaluation process, with the organization's management team revealing themselves to be among the most active in the building during the interview phase.
Among the players Detroit sat down with was Swedish winger Marcus Nordmark, a smooth-skating forward coming off a stellar season in the U20 Nationell with Djurgårdens IF. In just 25 games, Nordmark posted 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points, flashing the profile of an elite playmaker with a dangerous shot and the kind of hockey IQ that translates well at the next level.
When speaking with The Hockey News at the combine, Nordmark pointed to Filip Forsberg as a player he looks up to and tries to model his game after, a fitting comparison given the shared Swedish winger profile and offensive instincts both players bring to the ice.
The plan for Nordmark heading into next season is to remain with Djurgårdens but make the jump to the SHL and begin adjusting to the pro game, a path similar to the one being taken by fellow Swede and consensus top-two pick Ivar Stenberg.
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Although landing Nordmark may not be so easy for Detroit as he is ranked 26th overall in Elite Prospects' consolidated draft rankings, with some scouting outlets placing him as high as a top-20 pick.
Nordmark would also have the opportunity to learn from Lucas Raymond, a fellow Swedish offensive winger, who has already navigated the exact path Nordmark is embarking on. The ability to lean on a player like Raymond for guidance on how to elevate his game and adapt to the NHL could make Detroit a more attractive destination for Nordmark compared to other organizations.
It will be a fascinating draft for the Red Wings as they weigh their options, but if Nordmark slides to where they are picking, he may be a difficult player to pass on.
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