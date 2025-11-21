Sloppy Red Wings Blanked 5-0 By Islanders On Home Ice

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

On a night where the Detroit Red Wings were hoping to avenge their 7-2 setback against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena last month, the visiting Islanders instead gave Detroit more of the same on Thursday evening.

The Red Wings were completely shut down by goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who stopped all 29 shots that he faced as part of New York's 5-0 victory at Little Caesars Arena. It was his second shutout of the season.

Meanwhile, the statistics of Red Wings goaltender John Gibson took another hit, as he allowed five goals on 27 shots, though more than a few of them were deflections.

The Islanders have now outscored the Red Wings in both games they've played by a 12-2 margin.

The game overall was a complete reversal of their previous two victories over the New York Rangers and Seattle Kraken, in which they were completely dialed in defensively.

The Islanders took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from Calum Ritchie and Maxim Shabanov. Ritchie's goal was the result of a defensive breakdown by Detroit, while Shabanov's was after Detroit lost a defensive zone faceoff.

Early in the second period, Detroit's Lucas Raymond had a golden opportunity to cut the lead in half when he broke in alone on Sorokin, only to have his five-hole attempt stopped.

Just seconds later, the Islanders increased their lead to 3-0 after Mat Barzal's shot from the top of the slot deflected past Gibson. Bo Horvat then made it 4-0, capping a passing play with a one-time shot past Gibson from the face-off circle.

Not long after Nate Danielson was denied his second goal in as many games on a breakaway attempt of his own in the third period, Shabanov cut through both Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson to score his second goal of the night, making the score 5-0 for the Islanders.

Despite the loss, the Red Wings remain in first place in the Atlantic Division standings thanks to the 8-4 loss by the Montreal Canadiens as well as the 4-3 loss by the Boston Bruins on Wednesday evening.

The Red Wings will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon.

