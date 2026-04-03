Son Of Red Wings Legend Quickly Making Name For Himself At Just 15 Years Old

Chris Osgood spent 14 seasons anchoring Detroit’s crease from 1993 to 2001 before brief stops with the New York Islanders and the St. Louis Blues. He returned to Hockeytown in 2005 and finished his career there in 2011. The Peace River, Alberta native built a résumé that cemented his place among franchise greats, winning three Stanley Cups and earning the William M. Jennings Trophy twice as part of the league’s top defensive team.