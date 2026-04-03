Son Of Red Wings Legend Quickly Making Name For Himself At Just 15 Years Old

Red Wings legacy continues as 15-year-old Max Osgood, son of legend Chris, scores championship winner, proving he's a future force.
The Detroit Red Wings have long been defined by elite talent in net, and few names resonate more with fans than Chris Osgood. Now, a new chapter in that legacy may be beginning, as his son Max Osgood starts to emerge as a promising young player in the junior hockey pipeline.
Chris Osgood spent 14 seasons anchoring Detroit’s crease from 1993 to 2001 before brief stops with the New York Islanders and the St. Louis Blues. He returned to Hockeytown in 2005 and finished his career there in 2011. The Peace River, Alberta native built a résumé that cemented his place among franchise greats, winning three Stanley Cups and earning the William M. Jennings Trophy twice as part of the league’s top defensive team.
Now, the Osgood name is gaining attention once again through Max Osgood, who is quickly making an impact at the youth level. At just 15 years old, he delivered a standout moment with the Little Caesars 14U AAA squad, scoring the game winning goal with 41 seconds remaining to secure a national championship.
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The clutch performance capped off an impressive season. Osgood recorded 15 goals and 28 assists for 43 points in just 20 games, establishing himself as one of the most productive players on his team and a prospect to watch in the coming years.
While still a year or two away from entering major junior competition such as the United States Hockey League or leagues within the Canadian Hockey League, his trajectory suggests that opportunities at higher levels are likely on the horizon.
For Red Wings fans, the possibility of seeing the Osgood name return to the NHL carries a sense of nostalgia and excitement. If Max Osgood continues on his current path, Hockeytown may one day welcome back a familiar name, this time representing a new generation.
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