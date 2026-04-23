Steve Yzerman Provides Injury Update On Nate Danielson

Yzerman sheds light on Nate Danielson's lingering lower-body injury. A potential late-season return could bolster the Griffins' historic playoff run.
On Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings wrapped up their end-of-season media availability, with general manager Steve Yzerman and head coach Todd McLellan addressing reporters for the first time since the team missed the playoffs for the tenth consecutive season.
The session focused heavily on the state of the roster, organizational direction, and several key injuries affecting Detroit’s pipeline. One of the most significant updates came regarding top prospect Nate Danielson, who has been sidelined for the last few months.
Yzerman confirmed that Danielson is dealing with a nagging lower-body injury, and while there is no definitive timeline for his return, the organization has not ruled out the possibility of him rejoining the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins later this postseason.
The Griffins finished the regular season with a 51-16-4-1 record, setting a franchise mark for wins and posting several record-setting pace marks, including the best record in AHL history through 35, 40, and 50 games, while finishing with the second-best mark in league history through 45 and 55 games.
Danielson has been a key contributor when healthy as he produced 15 points in 18 games with Grand Rapids this season. He also saw NHL action with Detroit, recording seven points in 28 games during his time with the Red Wings.
If Danielson is cleared to return during the postseason, he could provide a significant boost to an already dominant Griffins lineup as they push toward a Calder Cup.
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