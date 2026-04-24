Steve Yzerman Says Griffins Playoff Run Will Shape Red Wings' Backup Goalie Battle

Close behind is Trey Augustine, another highly regarded young netminder. Fresh off a decorated collegiate career with the Michigan State Spartans, the 2023 second round pick has only appeared in two AHL games so far. His start has been modest, with a pair of losses but a decent 36 saves on 41 shots. The Red Wings remain high on his long-term upside, and a potential playoff start could offer a clearer picture of his readiness at the pro level.