Steve Yzerman Says Griffins Playoff Run Will Shape Red Wings' Backup Goalie Battle
Griffins' playoff run holds the key to Detroit's next backup goaltender, with Cossa, Augustine, and Postava vying for the opportunity.
On Thursday, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman and head coach Todd McLellan addressed the media during their end-of-season availability with one of the biggest questions into next season being who will backup John Gibson?
With veteran backup Cam Talbot, 38, not expected to return next season, Detroit is preparing for a transition behind starter John Gibson. Rather than committing to a replacement now, Yzerman said the organization will evaluate how things unfold in the American Hockey League playoffs with their affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Leading the trio of exciting goaltending prospects in Grand Rapids is Sebastian Cossa, widely considered the organization’s top goaltending prospect. The 15th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft delivered an outstanding season, posting a 26-8-4 record along with a 2.33 goals against average and a .915 save percentage across 39 games. His consistency and pedigree make him the early favorite to claim the NHL backup role.
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Close behind is Trey Augustine, another highly regarded young netminder. Fresh off a decorated collegiate career with the Michigan State Spartans, the 2023 second round pick has only appeared in two AHL games so far. His start has been modest, with a pair of losses but a decent 36 saves on 41 shots. The Red Wings remain high on his long-term upside, and a potential playoff start could offer a clearer picture of his readiness at the pro level.
Then there is Michal Postava, who has arguably been the most dominant of the trio this season. The Czech free agent signing has turned heads with a remarkable 17-6-0 record, a 1.71 goals against average, and a .937 save percentage in 25 appearances. His emergence has added another layer to what already looked like a straightforward succession plan.
All eyes now turn to Grand Rapids’ playoff run, which carries significance well beyond a championship push. The Griffins are coming off a historic regular season, finishing 51-16-4-1, setting a franchise record for wins and establishing multiple pace-setting marks, including the best records in AHL history through 35, 40, and 50 games.
The postseason will also serve as a proving ground for other rising prospects like Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Carter Mazur, adding further intrigue to an already high stakes stretch. For Detroit, the Griffins’ playoff performance may ultimately shape more than just minor league success but the near future of the franchise.
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