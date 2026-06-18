How A Red Wings T-Shirt Helped Land Survivor 48 Runner-Up Eva Erickson Her Shot At The Hit TV Show

A vintage NHL tee and some Minnesota hockey "chirping" helped Eva Erickson charm Jeff Probst, launching her historic journey from the casting room to the Survivor finale.
Runner-up for the CBS hit show Survivor, Eva Erickson, explains getting her role on the show due to a Detroit Red Wings shirt.
When Eva Erickson stepped in front of the casting panel for Survivor 48, she wasn’t just auditioning with charm, confidence, and a PhD.
She was wearing a Red Wings t-shirt despite not being a fan of the team. That single wardrobe choice, it turns out, may have helped launch her journey to becoming one of Survivor’s most memorable players in recent years.
What happened next was something she never expected.
“When I walked into the room in L.A., the producers, editors, and even Jeff Probst were there. The second they saw me, they just erupted. ‘Oh my God, are you a Red Wings fan?!’” she said with a laugh. “I wasn’t, but it was the perfect transition into talking about hockey.”
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Erickson, 25, is a massive fan of the sport as she played high school hockey and at the college level. The Eagan, Minnesota native ended using her background of the Minnesota hockey scene to make a personal connection with one of the CBS producers, who revealed he had played hockey for Edina High School, a longtime powerhouse in Minnesota's prep hockey scene.
“As someone from Minnesota, I had to chirp him about it,” Erickson said. She would go on to say that she spent a lengthy amount of time grilling the producer while also showcasing her personality and felt the connection was the reason she made it on the show.
Erickson would go on to become the first openly autistic contestant to reach the final three in Survivor history. Known for her honesty, strategic gameplay, and emotional depth, she captivated audiences throughout the season. Though she narrowly lost in the final vote, her story and impact stretched far beyond the game itself.
“I owe that Red Wings shirt a thank you,” Erickson joked. “It helped start the conversation that helped me show my personality.”
Erickson partners with KultureCity, an American nonprofit dedicated to training venue staff and certifying spaces that offer sensory-inclusive accommodations for those with autism and other disabilities.
Little Caesars Arena stands as one of those certified venues, taking home KultureCity's Sensory Inclusive Venue of the Year honour in 2021, and provides guests with complimentary sensory bags containing noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, strobe-cancelling glasses and verbal cue cards, along with a dedicated sensory room where those with sensory processing needs can find a quiet moment away from the action.
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