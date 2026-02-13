Sweden Stumbles Against Finland Despite Lucas Raymond’s Bounce Back Game

Sweden entered Friday’s rivalry showdown with Finland searching for a more complete performance, but once again left with questions after falling short against their Nordic neighbors.
The Swedes opened their men’s ice hockey tournament with a 5-2 victory over host nation Italy, though the final score flattered the performance. Sweden needed a late goal against a cold backup goaltender, followed by an empty netter, to stretch what had been a tight 3-2 contest. While it counted as a win in the standings, it was far from dominant.
Looking for a sharper effort against Finland, Sweden instead found itself chasing the game early. The Finns, who were themselves coming off a disappointing 4-1 loss to Slovakia, struck twice in the first period to seize control and put Sweden on its heels.
Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond worked to spark a response. The 23-year-old winger made his mark in the second period, recording his first Olympic point with an assist on a power play goal by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. The tally cut Finland’s lead to one and briefly reignited Sweden’s hopes.
Finland ultimately pulled away as the game progressed, but Raymond’s individual performance stood out as a positive development. After skating 15:25 and firing three shots on goal in the opener against Italy, Raymond saw a significant increase in responsibility against Finland. He logged 20:21 of ice time, registered four shots on net, added an assist, and also took a penalty.
The expanded role translated into greater offensive involvement and confidence for the young forward. As Raymond continues to adjust to the Olympic stage, Sweden will be counting on him to build on that momentum in the games ahead.
Sweden now turns its attention to its final group stage matchup Saturday against current group leader Slovakia. With positioning on the line, the Swedes will be seeking both a team-wide rebound and another impactful performance from Raymond as they aim to regain their footing in the tournament.
