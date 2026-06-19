"Thankful I Got To Play With a Player Like Him": Jonathan Toews Singles Out Red Wings' Patrick Kane in Retirement Speech

The Blackhawks legend honored his longtime "odd couple" partner during an emotional farewell in Winnipeg, reflecting on three championships and a brotherhood that defined a modern NHL dynasty.
On Friday morning at the Jonathan Toews Sportsplex in Winnipeg, one of the most emotional moments of an already deeply moving retirement speech came when Toews began working his way through the teammates who defined his historic NHL career, and the first name mentioned was one that surprised nobody in Patrick Kane.
The two arrived in Chicago together, were drafted back to back in 2006, and spent the better part of 16 seasons as the engine behind one of the most celebrated dynasties in 21st century hockey.
From their rookie season in 2007 all the way through Kane's trade to the New York Rangers in 2022-23, Toews and Kane were one of the best duos the sport has ever seen, winning three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks and built a bond that clearly ran far deeper than the rink.
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"Kane came in with me as a rookie, we're kind of an odd couple for a lot of those years, especially when we were rooming together," Toews laughed.
"Going through the journey with a young player like himself definitely took the pressure off me, but at the same time, a guy like that is going to push you to get better and his commitment to the game and the career he's had. I get to look back and be thankful I got to play with a player like him."
Toews closed his NHL career having played 1,149 games, recording 383 goals and 529 assists for 912 points, numbers that tell only part of the story of a player whose value was always measured in championship rings and leadership as much as individual statistics.
Kane, meanwhile, is not yet finished writing his own chapter as the Detroit Red Wings winger put together a strong 2025-26 campaign, posting 57 points in just 67 games, and is widely expected to return to the ice next season despite not yet signing an extension with Detroit.
When he does return, he will carry a distinction that no other player in the league can claim, as the last remaining active player from those legendary Blackhawks teams, a living piece of hockey history skating on into a new era while his former partner steps away from the game for good.
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