"The Greatest American Hockey Player": Mike Modano Passes the Torch in Post-Game Moment With Patrick Kane

Red Wings winger Patrick Kane is inching closer to one of the most significant milestones in American hockey history, sitting just two points shy of tying Mike Modano for the most points all time by a U.S.-born NHL player.
The moment nearly arrived Thursday night when Kane and Detroit faced the Minnesota Wild. Entering the game within striking distance of Modano’s mark, Kane was held off the scoresheet in a 4-3 overtime loss, delaying what feels like an inevitable piece of history.
Waiting for Kane after the game was Modano himself, who attended with his family and met with Kane postgame. The two legends shared a moment that underscored the magnitude of what lies ahead, snapping a photo together that Modano later posted to social media.
In the caption, Modano wrote, “Had to finally introduce them to the greatest American player and one of the best to ever play,” referring to his three children who posed alongside Kane. He thanked Kane and tagged him in the post, a symbolic moment connecting two generations of American hockey greatness.
The near-record moment comes during a season already rich with personal achievement for Kane. Earlier this year, he scored his 500th career goal, further cementing his place among the game’s all-time greats and making this campaign one of the most meaningful of his storied career.
On the ice, Kane’s season has been solid, though not without recent challenges. After averaging roughly a point per game for much of the year, he has cooled off in recent weeks, recording just one point over his last five games. The constant focus on his proximity to major milestones may be adding pressure, with every shift carrying added weight and every point magnified.
Through 37 games, Kane has eight goals and 21 assists for 29 points. While the pace has slowed, few doubt the ability of "Showtime" to rise to the moment once again.
Adding another layer to the storyline is Modano’s Michigan connection as a Livonia native, he could be in attendance when the Red Wings return home next Tuesday to face the Los Angeles Kings, if Kane has not already tied or surpassed the record.
Whether the milestone comes in Detroit or elsewhere, it is no longer a question of if, but when, and when it does, it will mark yet another defining chapter in a season and a career already overflowing with legacy.
