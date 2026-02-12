The Red Wings Have Earned Trade Deadline Reinforcements

It's now been over a decade since the Detroit Red Wings were in this kind of position heading into the NHL Trade Deadline.
For the first time since 2015, they very well could be buyers rather than sellers with the annual Deadline quickly approaching (March 6) after the conclusion of the Olympic break.
Currently third overall in the Atlantic Division (tied with the Montreal Canadiens, who have a game in hand, at 72 points apiece), the Red Wings would end their lengthy postseason drought and bring Stanley Cup Playoff Hockey to Little Caesars Arena for the first time if they were to begin today.
That being said, the Red Wings have been linked to multiple players across the NHL who could soon be on the move from their own respective clubs.
While the Red Wings did make a pair of minor acquisitions last season in early March, acquiring goaltender Petr Mrazek and depth forward Craig Smith from the Chicago Blackhawks for underachieving former first-round draft pick Joe Veleno, their lack of meaningful additions drew a blunt reaction from team captain Dylan Larkin.
In recent seasons, the Red Wings have dealt away players such as Gustav Nyquist, Tomas Tatar, Nick Jensen, Mike Green, Andreas Athanasiou, Vladislav Namestnikov, Tyler Bertuzzi, Nick Leddy, Jakub Vrana, and Oskar Sundqvist at the NHL trade deadline.
Those teams had fallen out of the postseason race to varying degrees, a stark contrast to the position the current Red Wings find themselves in.
While they're currently in a playoff position, the Red Wings would benefit greatly from adding both a bona fide right-handed defenseman and a top-six forward.
Given Detroit's salary cap flexibility, an acquisition of both would be doable, as the team has nearly $13 million in available space to work with.
Having posted their best record at this point in a season since 2015, the Red Wings have earned reinforcement at the trade deadline.
