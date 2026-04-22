"The Transition Was Pretty Smooth: Justin Faulk Opens Up About Trade To Red Wings

"Yeah, ultimately, I thought it went pretty well," Faulk said of the transition to Detroit from St. Louis. "I've said this a little bit I think, but I played with David Perron in St. Louis, and I had some other guys that we made a few trades over the years back and forth. We got Nick Leddy, I think (Ville) Husso ended up here, and Oskar Sundqvist and whatnot. So, I've known plenty of guys who have had a lot of familiarity with this organization, so nothing was really too unknown to me."