"They Make A Difference": Todd McLellan Praises Passionate Red Wings Fans

Detroit is widely known as “Hockeytown,” and for good reason.
As the most successful U.S.-based NHL team, and arguably the one with the largest fan base of a U.S.-based NHL team, the Detroit Red Wings consistently draw packed crowds at Little Caesars Arena. Fans eagerly anticipate the chance to experience once again the unforgettable playoff atmosphere that defined Joe Louis Arena during the team’s glory years.
Even during Detroit's lean years at the start of the tenure in Little Caesars Arena's history, there was no shortage of fans in the stands urging their team on.
Thursday evening will feature a playoff atmosphere, with the visiting Montreal Canadiens in town for a massive divisional tilt with heavy playoff implications.
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Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan made special note of the effect that Detroit's fans, known as some of the most passionate in all of professional sports, can have on the club's performance.
"It really does make a difference, you can feel it," McLellan said. "I'm not just saying that. The Buzz in the arena, the intensity and energy they build up, you can really feel it. It helps the home team."
"We face that on the road in some arenas, and some are quieter than others," he continued. "But you get into those environments that are created by the fans; it's not an easy place to play. This is one of those buildings like that."
It goes without saying that the Red Wings have not played beyond the 82nd game of the regular season since 2016, which was their second-to-last season at Joe Louis Arena.
While Little Caesars Arena has yet to host a Stanley Cup Playoff game, the fans will no doubt make the atmosphere one that rivals the glory days from The Joe.
"We don't take it for granted," McLellan said of Detroit's fan support. "It's definitely a helpful trait."
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