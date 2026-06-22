'They're Going To Trade Him': Elliotte Friedman Believes Red Wings Will Deal Dylan Larkin
NHL insider Steve Yzerman predicts a franchise-altering shift in Detroit, suggesting Steve Yzerman is ready to cut ties with his captain to accelerate the team's ongoing rebuild.
The future of Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin appears to be likely over in the Motor City, according to one of hockey's most respected insiders.
The Larkin trade request saga has dominated NHL headlines throughout the offseason, but the conversation intensified once again following the blockbuster trade that sent Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. With another franchise cornerstone changing teams in pursuit of Stanley Cup contention, attention has once again shifted toward Detroit and its longtime captain.
On Monday, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman delivered his strongest comments yet regarding Larkin's future during an episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast.
"I think they're going to trade him. I think [Steve] Yzerman looks at it like we have to move on, can't bring him back, have to move on," Friedman said.
There had been some speculation that Larkin and Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman could find common ground and move forward together, allowing the captain to return for at least the 2026-27 season. However, Friedman's assessment, suggests the relationship may have reached a point of no return.
Despite serving as the face of the franchise throughout much of Detroit's rebuilding years, team success has been difficult to come by. During Larkin's tenure, the Red Wings have made the playoffs only once, with that appearance coming early in his rookie season. Since then, Detroit has endured a decade-long postseason drought.
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Sources around the league have speculated that Larkin's desire to compete for a Stanley Cup has become a major factor in his thinking. After helping Team USA capture gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics and experiencing meaningful, high-pressure hockey on the international stage, the veteran center reportedly developed an even stronger desire to play games that matter deep into the spring.
Ironically, the timing comes as Detroit appears to be approaching the final stages of its lengthy rebuild. The organization has assembled one of the league's stronger prospect pools and appears positioned to take a significant step forward in the coming years. For Larkin, however, the wait may have become too long.
The reliable two-way center capable of producing between 60 and 80 points while playing in all situations, has quickly become one of the most coveted players on the trade market and among the teams most frequently linked to the captain are the Minnesota Wild.
Minnesota possesses a collection of assets that could appeal to Detroit, including highly regarded prospect Danila Yurov and multiple future first-round draft picks, providing additional flexibility in constructing a trade package.
Whether Minnesota ultimately emerges as the frontrunner remains to be seen, but Friedman's latest comments have shifted the conversation significantly. Rather than debating whether Larkin will be traded, many around the league are now beginning to focus on what Detroit's return package could look like.
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