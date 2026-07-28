"Things Happen": Patrick Kane On Why He Didn't Re-Sign With Red Wings
Former Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane said that he thought he was on track to re-sign with the club, before something happened to change his mind.
All signs pointed toward future Hall of Fame forward Patrick Kane deciding to sign another contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings, despite having finished outside of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for what is now a franchise-record 10th straight year.
Kane spoke glowingly about his time with the Red Wings, pointed to his friendship with longtime teammate Alex DeBrincat, and said he'd love to be part of the solution that finally brings Stanley Cup Playoff hockey to Little Caesars Arena.
However, Red Wings fans won't get to see "Showtime" in playoff action wearing the Winged Wheel. Kane signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, returning to the club he helped win the Stanley Cup three times.
So, what happened?
While making an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Kane admitted that he thought he was coming back to the Red Wings, but as he put it, "things happen".
"If you would’ve asked me last year at the end of the season, I thought I would be going back to Detroit. And you know, things happen, and then it’s like, 'Okay, let’s just take our time, see what’s out there July 1st,'" he said. "And (Blackhawks) owner Danny Wirtz called me at, like, 11:03, as soon as free agency opened."
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While Kane didn't get specific, it's not hard to guess as to exactly what he was referring to.
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin requested to be traded, which became public in early June. Larkin and the Red Wings remain in a standoff, as he's still allegedly willing to be dealt to only three teams, greatly handicapping Detroit's ability to get an adequate trade package in return.
Not only that, but GM Steve Yzerman stepped down from his role in mid-July, stunning Red Wings fans and adding another layer of uncertainty to the franchise. As of July 28, the club has yet to name an official successor to Yzerman.
The departure of Kane, who recorded 57 points for the Red Wings last season, leaves a significant void in Detroit’s top-six forward group. Although the team added veteran winger Viktor Arvidsson, who scored 25 goals with the Boston Bruins in 2025-26, replacing Kane’s offensive production will be hard, barring another acquisition.
Additionally, if Larkin is also moved, the Red Wings’ chances of reaching the postseason next spring will take another major hit. Detroit would already face an uphill battle without Kane, but losing both key forwards would make their already slim playoff aspirations even more difficult.
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