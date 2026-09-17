Three Red Wings Prospects Who Could Push for a Roster Spot Out of Camp

As Detroit shifts toward a younger core, a physical draft pick and two seasoned professional prospects battle to secure their permanent places on the Red Wings’ opening roster.
Following the Detroit Red Wings' prospect tournament, and with training camp and the preseason on deck, the organization will have plenty of young players getting a crack at the main roster.
With Detroit undergoing a changing of the guard, there's a real chance a few of these names make the jump all the way to the NHL sooner rather than later. Last season, three rookies made the opening night roster in Emmitt Finnie, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Axel Sandin-Pellikka. This time around we're looking at three more youngsters who could make the opening night roster.
Carter Bear
The Red Wings' 13th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has quickly established himself as one of the organization's most promising prospects and is expected to make the jump to professional hockey next season.
After gaining valuable experience in preseason games, Bear returned to the Everett Silvertips and helped lead the team to its best record in franchise history while shifting his game from primarily offensive to a more physical style. Although his regular season production dipped slightly to 77 points in 53 games, he showed his scoring ability in the playoffs with 22 points in 18 games.
At six foot, 187 pounds, Bear has become more effective physically and around the net without sacrificing his playmaking and scoring skills, making him a strong candidate to begin next season with Detroit.
Nate Danielson
Danielson, the former ninth overall pick back in the 2023 NHL Draft, posted seven points in 28 games as a rookie before a season-ending lower-body injury in February, and will look for a steadier role in his second full crack at the NHL.
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The good news for Detroit is that the injury is not expected to linger into the new season, with Danielson expected to be fully healthy heading into training camp. Given that he's already tasted NHL action and shown he can handle the speed and physical demands of the league, along with his ability to play down the middle, Danielson may hold a slight edge over other prospects competing for a full-time role, and a strong camp could be enough to lock down a permanent spot in Detroit.
Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
He wouldn't be a new name on the Red Wings roster but the 20-year-old has a better chance than ever to make a lasting run at the NHL level. Through his first nine games with Detroit to begin the season, Brandsegg-Nygård recorded an assist and tied for the team lead in hits with 28, while averaging roughly 12 and a half minutes of ice time per night.
He would go on to play five more games with the Red Wings to close out the season, but the bulk of his year was spent in the AHL with the record breaking Grand Rapids Griffins.
Brandsegg-Nygård experienced his share of highs and lows in his first full North American professional season, but he found his footing as the year went on. He finished with 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points in 60 games with Grand Rapids, and carried that momentum into the postseason, posting four goals and four assists for a point per game pace during the Griffins' disappointing eight game playoff run.
The hope is that he can put it all together, arrive at training camp and the preseason with solid work behind him, and crack the lineup on a full time basis, finally making his impact felt at the NHL level.
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