Three Red Wings Prospects Who Could Push for a Roster Spot Out of Camp

The good news for Detroit is that the injury is not expected to linger into the new season, with Danielson expected to be fully healthy heading into training camp. Given that he's already tasted NHL action and shown he can handle the speed and physical demands of the league, along with his ability to play down the middle, Danielson may hold a slight edge over other prospects competing for a full-time role, and a strong camp could be enough to lock down a permanent spot in Detroit.