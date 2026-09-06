Three Storylines That Will Define Detroit's AHL Griffins Heading into 2026-27

A youth-led roster overhaul, a high-stakes duel in the crease, and Carter Bear’s professional debut signal a new era of dominance for Detroit’s rising stars in Michigan.
As attention is mainly on the Detroit Red Wings heading into season 101, their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, are coming off one of the most successful regular seasons in franchise history, a run that ultimately fell just short of a Calder Cup.
After cruising through the regular season, Grand Rapids saw its playoff run end in heartbreak, dropping the Central Division Finals to the Chicago Wolves after squandering a chance to complete a comeback in Game 4. Now the Griffins look to rebound, with several storylines already taking shape heading into the new campaign.
Youth Movement Overtaking Once-Veteran Lineup
Rather than trying to preserve last year’s championship-caliber roster, Detroit is using the Griffins as a proving ground for its next generation of prospects, led by Trey Augustine, Carter Bear and Jesse Kiiskinen, along with rising young players such as Anton Johansson, Kienan Draper, Noah Dower-Nilsson, Justice Christensen and Dylan James.
They will join returning players like Shai Buium, Ondřej Becher, Carter Mazur and captain Dominik Shine, while the goaltending battle between Augustine and Michal Postava will be a major storyline following Sebastian Cossa’s trade to Utah.
Grand Rapids is poised for an exciting season focused on developing Detroit’s young talent and could become nearly as important to Red Wings fans as the NHL team itself.
Crease Battle
One of the Detroit Red Wings' most promising goaltending prospects in Trey Augustine has a path to becoming the organization's future starter. However, he could face unexpected competition from Michal Postava.
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Augustine, a 2023 second-round pick, has excelled at every level, including two World Junior gold medals and a strong NCAA career at Michigan State, while Postava impressed during his first North American season with a 17-6-0 record, 1.71 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in 25 regular-season games before starting all eight Grand Rapids playoff games.
With Sebastian Cossa no longer in the organization, both Augustine and Postava are expected to receive significant opportunities in Grand Rapids, where their development and performance could determine who ultimately emerges as Detroit's long-term answer in goal.
How Will Carter Bear Transition to the Pro Level?
The Red Wings' 13th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has quickly established himself as one of the organization's most promising prospects and is expected to make the jump to professional hockey next season.
After gaining valuable experience in three preseason games, Bear returned to the Everett Silvertips and helped lead the team to its best record in franchise history while shifting his game from primarily offensive to a more physical style. Although his regular-season production dipped slightly to 77 points in 53 games, he showed his scoring ability in the playoffs with 22 points in 18 games.
At six-foot, 187 pounds, Bear has become more effective physically and around the net without sacrificing his playmaking and scoring skills, making him a strong candidate to begin next season with Grand Rapids and potentially push for an NHL roster spot. With his offensive talent and improved physical game, Bear could make an impact in Detroit sooner than expected.
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