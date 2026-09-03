Three Storylines That Will Define the Red Wings Heading Into 2026-27

A vacant front office, a captain’s trade demand, and high-stakes contract years collide as Detroit navigates its most uncertain season in decades to snap a playoff drought.
The Detroit Red Wings are entering a pivotal 101st season, one that arrives with more uncertainty swirling around the organization than perhaps any other point in its recent history.
The franchise is still searching for its next general manager following Steve Yzerman's departure, its captain has publicly requested a trade, and a wave of contract-year veterans and rising prospects will be tasked with reshaping a roster that finished last season 22nd in scoring and stumbled to the finish line.
Dylan Larkin's Return
Detroit's captain situation looks increasingly unresolved as training camp approaches, with fans starting to accept that Dylan Larkin may open the season still on the roster.
His trade request went public back in early June, and reports indicate he hasn't budged on the limited list of teams he'd accept a deal to, leaving the Red Wings with little room to work with as they try to find a trade partner.
There's some precedent for a strained relationship eventually healing, as fans remember the frosty reception Sergei Fedorov faced after Detroit matched his offer sheet from Carolina in 1998, only for him to win the fanbase back by helping deliver two more Stanley Cups.
Larkin could go down a similar path to reconciliation with Red Wings fans isn't out of the question. It leaves plenty of open questions heading into camp like whether Larkin sits out, whether he keeps the captaincy, and how he performs with more scrutiny on him than ever before.
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Contract Years for Key Players
The Red Wings enter 2026-27 with several contract situations hanging over the roster, all against the backdrop of a franchise still searching for its next general manager.
Justin Faulk, acquired at a steep cost from St. Louis, is entering the final year of his deal and will need to bounce back after a rough finish to last season if he hopes to cash in on his next contract, while also serving as a veteran mentor for Detroit's young defensive core.
Andrew Copp, a Michigan native who signed with his hometown team in 2022, is also entering a contract year, bringing defensive reliability, leadership and will look to build off a career-best season.
Alex DeBrincat is in a similar spot, but the outlook there looks considerably brighter. Coming off a career year with 85 points, DeBrincat has reportedly made clear he wants to stay in Detroit long term, a comforting sign for a franchise navigating plenty of uncertainty elsewhere, backed further by a 16-team no-trade list that gives him real say in his future either way.
Whoever takes over as general manager will inherit a roster full of homegrown or adopted Michigan talent looking to be part of the solution as Detroit tries to finally end its decade-long playoff drought.
Overhauled Offense
After a rough finish that saw Detroit go 9-15-5 down the stretch with one of the league's worst offenses, the Red Wings enter season 101 with a noticeably reshaped attack. Newcomer Viktor Arvidsson steps into the second line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Copp after a 54-point bounce-back season in Boston, effectively replacing departed forward Patrick Kane.
Detroit also added grit up front in Keegan Kolesar, a physical, hard-forechecking winger acquired from Vegas who brings championship pedigree and one of the league's heaviest hit totals in recent years.
Beyond the veteran additions, Detroit is counting on internal growth from young forwards Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard to round out the retooled offense.
Taken together, it's a significantly different-looking group than the one that finished 22nd in scoring last season, and the Red Wings are hoping this new mix of proven scorers, physical depth and rising prospects is enough to finally end the NHL's longest active playoff drought.
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